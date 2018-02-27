Missouri-born artist The Reasn dropped the visual to his latest single “Magic” today Tuesday Feb 27th in Times Square, New York City. The song and video take the viewer on an 80’s retro journey mixed with a futuristic vibe, symbolic of The Reasn’s look and sound. In his own way, he pays homage to some of the greats that have influenced him: Prince, Michael Jackson, David Bowie.

In this cutting edge, dark and sexy video, viewers see The Reasn falling fast for a beautiful mysterious female, pleading to her “Don’t take the magic”, while simultaneously fighting the seduction of four provocative female fembots.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/q5jJi-L6zTI

