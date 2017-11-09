New to radio on November 1: Recording artist, Mara Levine has released a bluegrass tune with an important message. “You Reap What You Sow” is available to radio through AIRPLAY DIRECT on CD by request. Fans can purchase the single or experience it on Soudcloud.

In 2016, Mara received two CDs from songwriter, Sue Shann while attending the annual SERFA conference (Southeastern regional chapter of Folk Alliance International). One of Shann’s songs struck Levine immediately. With a message that is both timeless and timely, “You Reap What You Sow” touched the singer deeply. SOUNDCLOUD: YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW

“I loved the melody, especially on the bridge,” Mara says. “I love to invite audience participation and the chorus was catchy, singable and the entire song resonated with me as a positive message about doing your best at whatever you do and reaping the rewards or fruits of your labors. One could also interpret the song to mean caring for others and nurturing relationships, in particular, keeping your word and your commitments and that this will be returned to you in kind.”

With plans to begin work on a new album, Mara knew she wanted to include “You Reap What You Sow” on the project. She imagined the song with a bluegrass feel and quickly set to the task of seeking out the best of bluegrass talent for the recording.

With Mara on lead vocals, the result is an exquisite bluegrass offering featuring the talents of Greg Blake and Mollie O’Brien (Harmony Vocals), Bob Harris (Guitar), Rob Ickes (Dobro), Andy Leftwich (Mandolin), Mark Schatz (Bass), and Scott Vestal (Banjo).

The song fits beautifully with the overall theme of Mara’s forthcoming CD, Facets of Folk, which includes several socially conscious songs, some songs about being a better person and considering how we treat others, as well as some favorites and new discoveries written by contemporary songwriters. The new album is set for release in early 2018.

ABOUT MARA

Singer and jewelry designer Mara Levine is known as an exceptional song-finder, selecting and then creating beautiful interpretations of fine traditional and contemporary songs. Her second CD, Jewels and Harmony, received stellar reviews, and was the #1 album, with the #1 song and #1 artist positions on the International Folk DJ Chart for January 2013, placed #3 overall for 2013, and was named #4 Cover Album of 2013 by Cover Lay Down. Levine was selected for a Juried showcase at the 2014 NERFA conference and she tours nationally, often sharing shows with the trio Gathering Time. They will tour Germany together in April 2018. Mara also performs in duos with Caroline Cutroneo and Terry Kitchen. She has appeared on numerous radio programs and performed at various venues and festivals throughout the country.