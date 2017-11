A PHILADELPHIA judge sentenced Rap artist MEEK MILL (real name ROBERT RIHMEEK WILLIAMS) a two-to-four year prison sentence for violating probation.

Common Pleas Judge GENECE BRINKLEY ruled that MEEK’s assault charge in a ST. LOUIS airport and a NEW YORK reckless driving arrest violated terms of his probation related to a drugs and weapons case from 2008. The same judge sentencing MILL to house arrest when he violated probation in 2015.