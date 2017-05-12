Nothing officially official yet, but ALL ACCESS hears KNOX INC Country KSTN (THE BULL)/STOCKTON OM RANDY “BUBBA” BLACK is no longer with the station, based on his FACEBOOK post yesterday (5/11). “Abruptly, I am no longer working at KSTN/STOCKTON,” wrote BLACK. “Continue to Support The BULL and its employees, my hermanos JERRY MUSSON, JOHNNY MILFORD, and my mija, NATALIE DIAZ; you are my hearts. Fight the local fight, the best you can, #decompressingfromradio .”

BLACK joined KSTN in 2014 and oversaw its flip to Country, and the move to an FM translator, after some time away from radio (NET NEWS 3/17/14). Previously, BLACK spent many years programming CUMULUS crosstown KATM/MODESTO. Reach BLACK here.