FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov 2 | Posted by: Tribe Team

New Single Released to Radio!

Randy and his team have joined forces with New Music Weekly and Radio to release his New single “Saturday Backroad”. He has been in Nashville working on the new project over a couple years since his 2011 KMA Records release. Now he’s back ready to take the spot light and present all of his brand new music your sure to love.

The “Backroad Tour” is set to kick off in 2018 with the first concert taking place in the beautiful mountains of Asheville NC.

“I’m excited for everyone to hear the new music on this project and to get this tour underway to promote “Saturday Backroad” its been a long process writng and looking for songs to complete this project.

I’ve had lots of people askig if this new project would be anything like my “Up Above It All” album which is a lot more traditional in sound.

Saturday Backroad has that Traditional Vibe, but with a mix of New Sounds as well. There is sure to be something for everyones taste on this EP as well.

I decided to do an EP instead of an album to make it easier to release more new music down the road.”

Besure to stay up on the latest news and dates at http://www.randyallen.net, Also follow him at Bandsintown www.bandsintown.com/RandyAllen and http://facebook.com/randyallenfans

For Booking inquiries visit: http://randyallen.net/epk See the New Lyric Video for Saturday Backroad here: https://youtu.be/SGnZkGXzcww

XXXX

For Booking/Press Contact Randall Cooke

rtrentertainment@randyallen.net

visit: http://randyallen.net/epk

RTR Entertainment – RANDY ALLEN

C/O Randall Cooke

P.O. Box1093

Etowah, NC 28729