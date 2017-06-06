Ocean’s Ten Music has released the up tempo ‘feel good’ summer single from successful songwriter Randall Lee Richards. Starting at age 12, Randall has penned over 100 songs and had many major artists cover them, selling over 12 million singles. Now, as a powerful singer with a very powerful new country sound, Randall’s “A Paradise Life” is immediately impacting radio and the Internet worldwide. Over 160,000 You Tube views already going viral.

Paradise is defined as “an ideal or idyllic place or state,” and there is no better way to describe the life and career of Randall Lee Richards. The singer/songwriter stepped into a new zone with his latest single “A Paradise Life.” Helping Richards develop a fresh new sound for his upcoming album. The single is very quickly being added to country radio stations across the country, and the beautiful lyric video is going viral on YouTube.

With music running through his veins, the Birmingham, Al. native recalls the exact moment when he realized music would be his life’s work, “I was five years old. I remember seeing someone singing on TV. The way he sang and moved with the music, and the crowd’s reaction made me think That’s what I’m going to do!.” As his passion for music was undeniable, his parents encouraged him to follow his dreams, buying him a drum set and guitar when he was ten years old. Just a couple of years later, Richards’ had written enough songs to record a demo.

With his demo in hand, the 12 year old Richards convinced his older brother to drive him to Nashville in the hopes of making his dream come true. The two walked up and down Nashville’s famed Music Row knocking on doors until the young artist scored his first record deal – it took all of one day. In what could only be considered lightning speed in Nashville, Richards recorded his first single within a month of signing his deal.

As an artist, Richards has performed on some of the world’s most acclaimed stages including The Roxy and The Troubadour, yet his greatest success has come as a songwriter, penning tracks for artists in Country and Pop. As an EMI/Sony Music writer, his songs have been recorded over one hundred times around the world selling millions of copies. Richards even had the distinct honor of being mentored by some of music’s most legendary icons, including Neil Diamond, Charlie Daniels and Elton John. “I am humbled by all those who have taken the time to work with me, inspire me and encourage me along my journey,” says Richards.

Today, Richards is moving at warp speed with his music, writing a least one song every week. “These are really killer songs which are surprising me. I am in my most creative space right now, more than any other time in my life,” explains Richards. He is currently writing and recording in Nashville for his next album A Paradise Life that is due out in the fall of 2017. He is crediting the sound to the new musical influences of Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Cam and Florida/Georgia Line among others. “My hope with my music is to always touch people’s emotions with my stories, and give them melodies that they can’t get out of their heads,” he explains.

Randall Lee Richards is eager to see what the next chapter in his career holds, stating, “God has a destiny for me that I haven’t yet fulfilled.”

