Fresh off their appearance at the famous Glastonbury Festival, The Ramona Flowers have today released a new four track EP called Magnify.

Current single, ‘If You Remember’ is presented alongside a Luxxury Remix and new cuts, ‘Take Me Apart’ and ‘Numb Drunk’. As beguiling as ever, the EP is a sleek, bass driven, electronically informed modern pop record with synthetic textures and melodies.

Optimistic in sound, the “If You Remember” music video (featuring actor Brian Blessed and brought to life by video director Roger Sargent) inspires positivity through heartwarming visuals and buoyant noise. It’s a feel good video in not so feel good times. “The song itself depicts triumph over adversity, telling a story of someone down on their luck,” explains the band.

Based in Bristol, The Ramona Flowers are Steve Bird, (vocals), Ed Gallimore (drums), Sam James (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboard/guitar) and Wayne Jones (bass). With nearly half a million YouTube views and over 250 thousand Spotify plays, the band are quickly gaining domestic and international attention. They are touring Europe and Japan (including the prestigious Fuji Rocks Festival) this year.

Keep up with The Ramona Flowers by visiting TheRamonaFlowersMusic.com.