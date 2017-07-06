Fresh off their appearance at the famous Glastonbury Festival, The Ramona Flowers have released a heartwarming new video for their single, “If You Remember.”

The video surges the listener into a state of nostalgia. Optimistic in sound, the video inspires positivity through heartwarming visuals and buoyant noise. It’s a feel good video in not so feel good times. “The song itself depicts triumph over adversity, telling a story of someone down on their luck,” explains the band.

Viewers are transported into the struggling life of a former famous movie director played by actor Brian Blessed (Doctor Who, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Tarzan). After acquiring a camera from kids playing in his yard, he is reminded of the innocence and drive he once felt. He rediscovers his happiness by joining the kids as they exude child-like wonder and excitement for filmmaking. The story was brought to life by video director Roger Sargent and was shot in Hertfordshire (Southern England).

The members of The Ramona Flowers found each other in their native city of Bristol, a city with vibrant culture and a thriving music scene. Taking their name from the lead female character in the movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the band creates their own version of moody, electronic sounds mixed with indie-rock and pop.

“If You Remember” is the first single from their forthcoming EP, Magnify (July 21) and is available on digital music platforms worldwide. The accompanying video is on YouTube.

Keep up with The Ramona Flowers by visiting TheRamonaFlowersMusic.com.