The Ramona Flowers are back with a new single, “Strangers.” The upbeat, funky, electro-dance track relishes that special moment when you meet someone new and have an instant connection with them. The song embodies the mystery of a new encounter. “Strangers” is now available for download on digital music outlets everywhere.

The song was recorded in Bath, England with producer Chris Zane (Passion Pit, Friendly Fires, Bat For Lashes). “‘Strangers’ is written about that special feeling you get when you first meet someone and wishing that you could relive that over and over again,” explains lead singer, Steve Bird. “Ironically, this was a rare song where we wrote it collectively as a band, but nobody was in the same room at the same time. We just all knew the vibe instantly, but it was a bit like we were strangers.”

The Ramona Flowers is a five-piece, electro-pop band that formed almost by chance in Bristol, one of the most vibrant and multicultural cities in the UK. Taking inspiration from the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the band chose to name themselves after the female lead, Ramona Flowers. The band specializes in infectious electronic beats infused with indie-rock and pop influence that is downright addictive.

The band’s recent EP release, Magnify (Distiller Records), was a fan favorite and earned them performances at Glastonbury Festival events and on the Fuji Rock Festival, as well as tours across Europe and Asia.

The band will make its way to the United States this November.

“Strangers” is available on digital music platforms worldwide Friday, October 13th. Keep up with The Ramona Flowers by visiting TheRamonaFlowersMusic.com.