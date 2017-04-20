RADIO ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1)/HOUSTON has tapped MADD HATTA for APD. The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME member will continue to anchor THE MADD HATTA MORNING SHOW on the clusters Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX).

OM TERRI THOMAS said, “In addition to hosting THE MADD HATTA MORNING SHOW on the 97.9 THE BOX, MADD HATTA has also been a part of the MAJIC 102.1 success story. His Super Throwback Party as well as his mixing skills has helped propel MAJIC to outstanding ratings. HATTA’s vast knowledge of music, attention to detail, creativity and willingness to lead by example will make him in invaluable asset to the MAJIC team in his new role as APD.

VP/GM GARY SPURGEON added, “We’re excited to promote MADD HATTA as the APD of MAJIC 102.1. His music knowledge and passion for the HOUSTON community will continue to improve the 40-year heritage on MAJIC 102.1”