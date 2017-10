RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) and Top 40/Mainstream KROI (RADIO NOW 92.1)/HOUSTON has a rare opening. OM/PD TERRI THOMAS is looking to land a Production Director for the stations. Being bilingual is a plus and production director experience is a necessity for this opportunity.

You need to apply at urban1.com/job-listings/ and you can send demos to THOMAS at tthomas@radio-one.com.