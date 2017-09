RADIO ONE/DALLAS has promoted OM/PD MARK MCCRAY to VP/Programming & Operations. He is responsible for Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB and Urban AC KZMJ (MAJIC 94.5).

The Urban AC’s call letters recently (9/18) changed from KSOC.

MCCRAY told ALL ACCESS, “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to help lead the brands of RADIO ONE/DALLAS and the operations of REACH MEDIA/DALLAS. Thanks to DAVID KANTOR, JAY STEVENS, ALFRED LIGGINS, and MS. CATHY HUGHES for allowing me this opportunity.”