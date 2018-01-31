As the co-founder of Q PRIME, a company that represents a bevy of rock, alternative and country artists from METALLICA, MUSE and ERIC CHURCH to up-and-coming artists such as DECLAN MCKENNA and ASHLEY MCBRYDE, CLIFF BURNSTEIN acknowledged that his management company is handling more label functions than ever before.

“We essentially have been doing things like radio promotion, product management, sync rights and publicity for our artists who aren’t on labels, and we also do it for artists with labels as a back-up insurance policy,” he said. “It costs us money to do it, but our job is to do the very best we can for our artists, to represent them in the best way possible, so we consider handling these functions almost as a requirement.”

BURNSTEIN also offers his insight into the streaming economy and the challenges facing rock bands in this week’s Power Player interview.