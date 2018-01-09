Congratulations to PULSE MEDIA MONTGOMERY as the company celebrates the 5th anniversary of its MONTGOMERY, AL-based Top 40 Internet station THE PULSE.

Owner/PD JASON DAVENPORT is very proud of how far the station has come since its 2013 launch and looks forward to another successful year in 2018. The station is also is in its second year of affiliation with cloudcastradio.com, which provides such top talents as the JOHN AND HEIDI morning show.

Tune in to the PULSE at its website, or via Tunein radio app by searching “THE PULSE MONTGOMERY.”