PRINCE’s estate, which was most recently headed by CHARLES KOPPELMAN and LONDELL McMILLAN before a dispute among his siblings in FEBRUARY forced them out, is now suing ROGUE MUSIC ALLIANCE and producer GEORGE BOXILL for proposing to release songs from the late superstar’s vault.

The ROGUE MUSIC ALLIANCE, which the ROGERS & COWAN press releases claims is “the brainchild of GABRIEL WILSON and DAVID STALEY… bent on creating a business model which provides ‘Equity for Artists.”

A six-song EP, dubbed “Deliverance,” was to be released on FRIDAY, with pre-orders on AMAZON, iTUNES and GOOGLE PLAY, with WALMART, TARGET and several other retailers releasing a disc version on JUNE 2nd. GEORGE IAN BOXILL, who apparently co-wrote and co-produced the tracks in 2006 through 2008, reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement that said the tracks “would remain PRINCE’s sole and exclusive property.”

iHEARTRADIO has already announced the six tracks would be available on FRIDAY on their subscription and streaming services, iHEARTRADIO PLUS and iHEARTRADIO ALL ACCESS. The title track is currently being streamed on iHEARTPRINCE RADIO.

Here is the statement released by PRINCE’s ESTATE:

The ESTATE of PRINCE ROGERS NELSON is aware that Mr. GEORGE IAN BOXILL, in conjunction with ROGUE MUSIC ALLIANCE, has issued a press release announcing an intent to distribute previously unreleased PRINCE master recordings and musical compositions. The ESTATE has not authorized any such release and is not affiliated with either Mr. BOXILL or ROGUE MUSIC ALLIANCE. During his unparalleled career, PRINCE worked with many sound engineers, including Mr. BOXILL. Like the other engineers that had the opportunity to work with PRINCE, Mr. BOXILL signed an agreement, under which he agreed (1) all recordings that he worked on with PRINCE would remain PRINCE’s sole and exclusive property; (2) he would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever; and (3) he would return any such recordings or property to PRINCE immediately upon request. Mr. BOXILL did not comply with his agreement. Instead, Mr. BOXILL maintained copies of certain tracks, waited until after PRINCE’s tragic death, and is now attempting to release tracks without the authorization of the ESTATE and in violation of the agreement and applicable law. The ESTATE is taking immediate legal actions to prevent Mr. BOXILL’s continuing violations of his agreement and the rights of the ESTATE and its partners in PRINCE’s recordings. Any dissemination of the recordings and underlying music compositions, or fixation of the same in any audiovisual work or otherwise, is unauthorized and in violation of the ESTATE’s rights to the master recordings and musical compositions.