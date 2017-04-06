German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR are returning with a vengeance on June 2 with a brand new live album/home video, titled “Angels Of Mercy – Live In Germany”, on Frontiers Music Srl.

2016 was a very busy year for PRIMAL FEAR. Following the release of their latest killer studio album, “Rulebreaker”, in January, the metal warriors embarked on a world tour which shattered all the previously held records for shows played in one year by the band.”We started in Europe with 11 countries and recorded the concert in Stuttgart for the album and video, which is PRIMAL FEAR‘s first Blu-ray release,” says bassist and co-founding member Mat Sinner. “We continued in the USA and Canada, Japan and for the first time, Australia. Then we played some wonderful festivals in the summer, continued touring in 10 countries in South and Latin America and ended the year with more shows in Europe. It was a fantastic experience for the band and we want to thank every single fan who joined us on this great journey!”Vocalist and co-founding member Ralf Scheepers adds: “With a handy cam in my suitcase, I have recorded on multiple occasions many behind the scenes shots and funny, candid moments. We recorded an entire show right at the beginning of this fantastic world tour and it gives you an insight to the PRIMAL FEAR live experience on stage. You will find a lot of bonus material such as video clips and different additional surprises, so we can easily say that we are very proud to deliver this package to you…please enjoy and do us a favor: CRANK IT UP!”The last tour unleashed the best PRIMAL FEAR performances since the band formed in 1998 — a consistently great mix of power, ambition, and enthusiasm filtered through the talent of these insanely great players! There is undoubtedly magnificent performances on this release, with great sound and video quality. This live album offers a barrage of metal anthems in their full glory that will please any headbanger! If you are a metal fan you, then you must see this in all its power and glory.The package will be released on CD/DVD and Blu-ray on June 2, with vinyl and a limited-edition special box set in the works as well.Track listing:

CD:01. Countdown To Insanity

02. Final Embrace

03. In Metal We Trust

04. Angel In Black

05. Rulebreaker

06. Sign Of Fear

07. Seven Seals

08. Angels Of Mercy

09. The End Is Near

10. Rollercoaster

11. The Sky Is Burning

12. Nuclear Fire

13. When Death Comes Knocking

14. Metal Is Forever

15. Fighting The Darkness

DVD / Blu-ray: 01. Countdown To Insanity

02. Final Embrace

03. In Metal We Trust

04. Angel In Black

05. Rulebreaker

06. Sign Of Fear

07. Seven Seals

08. Let There Be Drums

09. Angels Of Mercy

10. The End Is Near

11. Rollercoaster

12. The Sky Is Burning

13. Nuclear Fire

14. When Death Comes Knocking

15. Metal Is Forever

16. Fighting The Darkness

17. Running In The Dust

Bonus features: – The End Is Near (Videoclip)

– Angels Of Mercy (Videoclip)

– When Death Comes Knocking (Videoclip)

– King For A Day (Videoclip)

– Strike (Videoclip)

– Chainbreaker (Live At Master Of Rocks)

– Rulebreaker World Tour 2016 (documentary)PRIMAL FEAR is:Ralf Scheepers – Vocals

Mat Sinner – Bass

Tom Naumann – Guitar

Alex Beyrodt – Guitar

Francesco Jovino – Drums

