J.D. King has released a wondrously mysterious music video/single, “Crimson Velvet Saddle Boots,” the third single off of his forthcoming album, Moon Gardens, out later this year. Prepare to be lured into the hypnotic atmosphere of this indie rock svengali as you’re greeted with his spellbinding vocals and enchanting soundscapes. The video for “Crimson Velvet Saddle Boots” is now available on YouTube while the single is streaming on all digital services worldwide.

Written and produced by J.D. King, “Crimson Velvet Saddle Boots,” features a creatively combined set of talents from some of the top musicians in Southern California to perform the song straight to 4-track tape machines, utilizing his collection of extremely high-quality vintage microphones and gear. The track features players Stevie C. on lead guitar, John M.F. Anderson on bass, Dylan Brosnan on organ and backing vocals, and Matt Bogdanow on drums. King is featured on the track as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and flutist. The song was engineered by Samuel Shae (Warbly Jets). The trippy throwback style video was directed by Avery Wheless (HUSH), along with cinematographers, Juju Sorelli (Madame Le Chat, Hollywood Lucifer) and Gilles O’Kane (Wavves, Tamaryn). The video stars King as himself and “The Genie,” and renowned visual artist Ale Washington as “The Mermaid,” which was designed by artist, Lucas David.

Starting from a young age, King has been highly active in the Southern California music scene over the years. The multi-instrumentalist and avid record collector was a part of many local bands before venturing out on his own with his debut solo album, Here’s J.D. King. He would go on to form the critically acclaimed band, The Olms, with his good friend, Pete Yorn. With the success of the band, they would tour worldwide with acts like Band Of Horses and Vampire Weekend, as well as appear on The Tonight Show. King is preparing to release his latest album titled Moon Gardens, later this year. He describes this work as a “three year experiment to find the highest level analog sonics, totally original songwriting methods and the most fulfilling creative experience using only biological electromagnetic vibration.”

Celebrate the mystifying vibes brought to you by J.D. King’s new single/video “Crimson Velvet Saddle Boots” released on Friday, October 13th. The video is now available to watch on YouTube, and the single is streaming worldwide on your favorite digital service. For more about J.D. King visit JDKingmusic.com.