The multi-talented actor, singer, comedian and TV star joins PMJ for a spine-tingling ‘30s jazz makeover of the spooktacular Michael Jackson classic. Watch The Video Here.

It’s close to midnight somewhere! So wherever – or whenever – you’re celebrating your All Hallows Eve, Scott Bradlee and Postmodern Jukebox are here with the perfect soundtrack. The trick is the same one that Bradlee pulls week in and week out in PMJ’s regular videos: dressing up a modern hit in a shocking throwback costume. The treat is a very special guest for this Halloween party – Wayne Brady, proving that he can not only do anything, but do it in any era as well.

“I’ve been a fan of PMJ and Scott’s for quite a while,” Brady says. “They’re the complete package of musicality and good, old-fashioned, old school fun! I’m glad we got to Cab Calloway ‘Thriller’ together and I’m looking forward to more songs to collab on.”

Calloway himself got turned into a ghost way back in a 1930s “Betty Boop” cartoon, so PMJ’s new version of “Thriller” follows in an eerie tradition. Brady summons the spirit of the “Minnie the Moocher” crooner like a man possessed, while PMJ puts on a vintage masquerade like only they know how. Bradlee says, “It was an honor to have Wayne Brady join us. He’s a modern day renaissance man, and although he’s known mostly for his success on television, he’s also a Grammy-nominated vocalist with tremendous ability and musicianship. We just turned the camera on and he gave this incredible performance, all live and in one take. He’s the first celebrity to be featured in one of our videos, and he set the bar extremely high.”

So as darkness falls across the land this Halloween night, let Wayne Brady and PMJ terrorize y’all’s neighborhood – if you dare!

