Porter & Davies are proud to announce the launch of the new KT Platform. The new technology helps musicians and performers feel the power of the music being created without deafening volume. The transfer of the full signal through bone conduction is felt and heard internally through the tactile monitor and helps them lock into the groove, putting them right in the mix.

The company are world leaders in silent tactile monitoring systems and have completely re-engineered the KT Platform giving it improved frequency response as well as making it lighter, more robust, and easier to handle. They have also expanded the KT Platform range to include a choice of power and size options. Bass players, guitarists, stand-up percussionists, DJs and singers using in-ears can now experience the exciting, intense physicality of the music they make! And the same technology can be used to produce active staging.

The KT Platform is a two-unit system consisting of the ‘Platform’ and the ‘Engine’:

The Platform is a ‘podium’ with a tactile sound transducer which the user stands on when performing. The original KT Platform, featuring a superior 150w transducer, has been redesigned to feel more responsive, have a greater active area and is very robust. It is now joined by two new versions. The TT6 Equipped KT Platform uses the TT6 1,000w super-transducer and like the TT6 Equipped Throne it can be driven by a stage amp from the monitor desk. Many touring bands and rental companies have requested the option to drive their P&D gear in this way. The third version, the KT Concert Platform also features the TT6 transducer and is twice the size of the other KT Platforms.

The Engine contains all the electronics: Amp, preamp, inputs and outputs, protection circuitry and volume and tone controls. The engine comes in three styles: The BC2, rackmountable BC2rm and the Gigster. All have identical build quality, power, performance and the same controls, Input Gain, Master Volume and Low Contour. The BC2 and BC2rm have a voltage switch for full international flexibility compared to the Gigster’s set voltage which makes it lighter and more portable. The BC2 has an inbuilt flight case making it ideally suited to touring and travel.

For a more intense musical experience go to https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/products/kt-platform/ to find out more about the KT Platform, the TT6 Equipped KT Platform and the KT Concert Platform. To purchase one please go to https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/product-category/kt-platforms/ where all prices are displayed in sterling and local currency.