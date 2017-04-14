Electro-pop singer-songwriter, Pontea (pronounced Pon-tuh), released her latest single, “Unpredictable,” a vibrant, up-tempo dance track structured with resonating lyrics about a troubled back and forth relationship. As the title track of her upcoming EP, “Unpredictable” is a pop anthem for the frustrated and broken hearted. Pontea’s riveting single is available now for download and streaming worldwide.

“Unpredictable” is perfectly balanced with raw heartbreak and empowerment that journeys through the frustrations felt when there is no communication within a relationship, leading up to the moment of relief when Pontea says enough is enough. The brutally honest lyrics are what make “Unpredictable” exceptionally gripping and infectious. Her stunning and hypnotic vocals soar over a soulful pop beat that gives the song a raw yet playful feel as she sings lines like “Tell me, I need to know it’s over, your heart is growing colder, it’s so typical of you to run”. About the song, Pontea comments, “(Unpredictable) evokes experiences in a relationship I’m sure many can relate to: the dizzying push and pull where you have no idea what signals are being sent. You’re feeling vulnerable and done with the games, wishing your heart wasn’t at that person’s disposal, but also helpless in your devotion.”



Produced by Sando, “Unpredictable” is the first single and title track off her upcoming EP, out in late Spring 2017. With much anticipation, Pontea says everything is finally coming together for her. “Everything finally feels right at this point for me. I’ve been working so hard on building a body of work that is true to who I am as an artist right now, and that’s such a good feeling.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Pontea is an impassioned pop singer-songwriter ready to step up to the next level and be heard. Her love of the arts began at a young age, however she did not pursue music until after she graduated from UCLA. Once she decided to break through her cultural upbringings, social norms and expectations, she was able to fully commit to her true passion – music. Pontea is no stranger to the local scene in Southern California, known for her spirited and captivating live performances at venues like House Of Blues, The Federal, Genghis Cohen and more.

“Unpredictable” is a haunting pop track that evokes emotion with relatable and meaningful lyrics. With the perfect blend of R&B and soulful pop, the single is infectious and memorable. Download or stream “Unpredictable” now from your favorite digital music service. Check out more of Pontea on iampontea.com.