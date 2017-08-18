Electro-pop artist, Pontea, has released her vulnerable, yet strong debut EP, Unpredictable. The six-track collection of indie-pop singles, house-bangers and IDM ballads is full of relatable tales of love, loss, doubt and triumph that are as ready for the arena as they are for the club. Her first fully realized piece of work, Pontea’s Unpredictable EP is now streaming worldwide on your favorite digital platform.

Enlisting the help of up-and-coming producer, Sando, Pontea crafted a lush soundscape for this first outing, combining elements of pop, R&B, ambience, house and more to help reinforce the stories behind her lyrics. Standout singles, “Come Over” and the title track, “Unpredictable” are prime examples of her ability to weave complex stories over various styles of music. About this collection of songs she said, “They are an honest venture into my dealings with love and heartbreak, sensuality, flirtation, and the path to staying true to myself.” The creation of the EP happened during a time in her life where she was testing her dedication, overcoming self-doubt, and trying to stay focused. “Most importantly, it’s been about acknowledging the fact that nothing and no one can guarantee any type of outcome,” she said. “Life is unpredictable, hence the name of the EP.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Pontea is an impassioned pop singer-songwriter ready to step up to the next level and be heard. Her love of the arts began at a young age, though she did not pursue music until after she graduated from UCLA. Once she decided to break through her cultural upbringings, social norms and expectations, she was able to fully commit to her true passion – music. Pontea is no stranger to the local scene in Southern California, known for her spirited and captivating live performances at venues like House Of Blues, Hotel Cafe, Federal Bar and more.

With this powerful debut, Pontea is ready for the world to take notice as she invites them in to enjoy these deeply personal, sonic stories. The Unpredictable EP is now available to stream or download from your favorite online service. To keep up with Pontea and where her journey takes her next, visit IAmPontea.com.