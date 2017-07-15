Electro-Pop artist, Pontea, has released her wistful yet sultry new music video for “Come Over”, the second single off of her upcoming EP, Unpredictable, out August 18th. The song is a catchy and relatable tune about the vulnerability and temptation that follows a break up that will have listeners singing along to its soulful yet melancholy vocal melodies. “Come Over” is Pontea’s first original music video, and is now available to watch on YouTube. The single is also streaming worldwide on your favorite digital platform.

Directed by Brad Wong, “Come Over” is a window to one of Pontea’s most trying moments, suffering through the immediate feelings from the end of a four-year relationship. The very moments late at night that she fought back temptations of going back to a dead end relationship were the moments in which she would write the song. “I needed to stay strong and remember why we ended, but couldn’t help myself. All those reasons flew out the door and I just missed him,” Pontea commented. With the words “come over” plaguing her thoughts, charged with lust, loneliness, and vulnerability she would channel her feelings into a pop anthem. These themes are harmoniously accompanied in the song by reverberant piano, and massive synths that give the listener a feeling of dejection, all while maintaining a catchy foot-tapping beat and melody.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Pontea is an impassioned pop singer-songwriter ready to step up to the next level and be heard. Her love of the arts began at a young age, however she did not pursue music until after she graduated from UCLA. Once she decided to break through her cultural upbringings, social norms and expectations, she was able to fully commit to her true passion – music. Pontea is no stranger to the local scene in Southern California, known for her spirited and captivating live performances at venues like House Of Blues, Hotel Cafe, Molly Malone’s and more.

The video for “Come Over” is now available to watch on YouTube and the single is streaming on digital services worldwide. Pontea will be releasing her debut EP, Unpredictable, on Friday, August 18th and celebrating it’s release with an exclusive live preview when she performs it in its entirety at The Resident in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, August 16th. Tickets are On-Sale now. Keep up with Pontea by checking out IAmPontea.com.