PLAY IT AGAIN PUBLISHING (PIA) has named industry veteran JULI NEWTON GRIFFITH as President. In her new role, GRIFFITH, who most recently served as MAGIC MUSTANG MUSIC VP, will oversee PIA operations and will strategically pitch and lead the catalog management of PIA songwriters, including KYLE FISHMAN, HOUSTON PHILLIPS, TREA LANDON, and TAYLOR ACORN. GRIFFITH will also oversee DALLAS DAVIDSON’s copyrights.

“I spent 24 years in this business working for independent songwriters and entrepreneurs like STEWART HARRIS, DAVID CORLEW, and BENNY BROWN,” said GRIFFITH. “I’ve always been running a little on the outlaw spirit, so the transition into DALLAS DAVIDSON’s company makes perfect sense for me. He is a master songwriter, an amazing businessman, and has built a company where songwriters come first. We are going to be making some big waves, and I am honored to be a part of it.” Congratulate GRIFFITH here.