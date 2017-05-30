COX MEDIA GROUP’s RARE COUNTRY has added PHYLLIS STARK as Sr. Editor/Content to lead its editorial team based in NASHVILLE. STARK is a veteran editor and journalist who previously served as the NASHVILLE Bureau Chief and Sr. Editor for BILLBOARD and will continue to writer her weekly “STARK Report” for BILLBOARD while also directing editorial strategy and original content for RareCountry.com and across all RARE COUNTRY platforms. Congratulate STARK here

“PHYLLIS STARK is one of the most esteemed journalists in Country music, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the RARE COUNTRY family,” said RARE COUNTRY GM LAURISSA PHILLIPS. “As our brand continues to evolve, her experience and industry insight will continue to strengthen our position within the digital media landscape and allow us to expand our original content and partnership opportunities.” Added STARK, “In just a short time, RARE COUNTRY has impressively emerged as a leader among the digital news sites catering directly to Country music fans. Like those fans, I have a passion for the music, the artists, and the stories that make this format so special. I look forward to delivering unique, relevant, and credible content to those fans alongside the incredibly talented and well-credentialed team of journalists LAURISSA has already assembled.”