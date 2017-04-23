Former PANTERA and current DOWN frontman Philip Anselmo‘s SUPERJOINT project — previously known as SUPERJOINT RITUAL — kicked off the second leg of its “Caught Up In The Gears” U.S. tour on Friday, April 21 at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below. The eighteen-date journey will work its way west, ending on May 14 in Dallas, Texas. Support is again provided by Motor City thrashers BATTLECROSS and noise rock eccentrics CHILD BITE, also of Detroit, who both trekked out with SUPERJOINT during the first leg of the tour in January.

Anselmo told Decibel magazine that SUPERJOINT was forced to drop the “RITUAL” from its name was “because there’s a bloodsucking leech out there who took advantage of a situation. But we’re all at fault as well for signing a document that basically has a zero sunset clause, meaning that this person is privy to a cut of any money a ‘SUPERJOINT RITUAL‘ would make. Hence getting rid of the ‘RITUAL,’ coming back as SUPERJOINT, and cutting out that cancer.”SUPERJOINT‘s new album, “Caught Up In The Gears Of Application”, was released in November via Anselmo‘s Housecore record label. The disc was recorded at Philip‘s New Orleans-area studio, Nodferatu’s Lair and was produced by Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan. The effort was mastered by Scott Hull (AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, PIG DESTROYER) at Visceral Sounds.Anselmo stated about “Caught Up In The Gears Of Application”: “The overall theme [of the album] means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology — computers and all that comes with them, mainly — has affected our lives. As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively (music being stolen) and positively (being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible). But when looking at the broader spectrum, computer-land has given everyday people a platform in which to bellow like carnival barkers about anything and everything, humdrum or political, whether qualified or not, some with good intentions, some with disingenuous intentions, and some with ideas that lay somewhere in the middle, creating a mishmash of results.”SUPERJOINT‘s current lineup includes guitarists Kevin Bond (CHRIST INVERSION, ARTIMUS PYLEDRIVER) and Jimmy Bower (DOWN, EYEHATEGOD), drummer José Manuel Gonzalez (WARBEAST, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS) and bassist Stephen Taylor (PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, WOVEN HAND, 16 HORSE POWER).