Roxul-Pop sensation and singer/songwriter PHENIX released her newest single, “Ace Game,” today. You can listen to it HERE!

The end-of-the summer anthem features hip and catchy lyrics like “I need some sugar babe, we’ve been out for a couple days…gotta learn to play the monster before you dance with a gangsta, all I order is the fake fur, keep me from that burr,” along with a vintage-yet-modern video. You can watch the official video HERE!

“One think you can expect from me as an artist is that I will give you every inch of my heart. What I preach is what I stand for – it’s the movement, it’s the essence, it’s the mentality,” the singer explains.

Nashville’s own powerhouse rebel, Phenix, is making a name for herself – standing apart from the common flow. A visionary, singer/songwriter and producer, Phenix has crafted a sound completely her own. Having been described as a blend of soulful warrior infusions, catchy pop melodies and gutty rock edges, Phenix has curated what is the “Roxul Pop” movement. From the depths, unlike anything other on the indie scene, Phenix is a theatrical stamp pioneering out of bounds.

War paint being her main accessory, Phenix stays authentically fashion savvy. With her countless comparisons to Lady Gaga, due to her powerful stage performances and stretchy set of pipes, Phenix has well established her persona to be a true reflection of her movement. “A visual assault that will attack your senses,” Phenix ramps you up with the warrior energy and takes you on a journey to another planet.

By giving you more than a show – by giving you an experience, Phenix will always leave you with something. Coming from a place of true expression and the beauty that becomes you once you have been bathed in life’s fire, Phenix is a movement.

For more information, visit www.phenixred.com and engage with Phenix on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.