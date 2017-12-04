Country Radio Seminar officials have announced the CRS 2018 New Faces of Country Music ® Show performers. The five acts to appear are Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Midland, Carly Pearce, and Michael Ray.

Co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the annual new artist showcase event officially closes out the seminar and remains one of the most anticipated events each year at CRS. Performances will be powered by Live Nation and will take place in the CRS Performance Hall. The 2018 New Faces of Country Music Show will be held Feb. 7, 2018 , during Country Radio Seminar at the downtown Omni Nashville.

Dinner tickets for the 2018 New Faces of Country Music Show are sold-out.

The $599 regular registration rate for Country Radio Seminar 2018, held Monday, Feb. 5 through Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Omni hotel, is available at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com . On Dec. 5, the CRS rate increases to the final rate of $699. In addition, a limited number of Omni Hotel rooms are still available. To book a room, please call 1-800-THE-OMNI (1-800-843-6664.