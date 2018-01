SAGA COMMUNICATIONS names PAUL O’MALLEY as Pres./GM for THE CHARLESTON RADIO GROUP/CHARLESTON, SC, which includes Top 40 WMXZ (MIX 95.9), Urban AC WXST (STAR 99.7), Country WCKN (92.5 KICKIN’ COUNTRY), Adult Hits WAVF (CHUCK 101.7), Urban W257BQ (99.3 THE BOX) and Gospel WSPO-A (HEAVEN 1390/100.1).

O’MALLEY is a 27+ year radio veteran, most recently serving as SVP/Programming for WESTWOOD ONE. He also served as Regional President for CITADEL from 2003-2008, and was based in CHARLESTON.

“Returning to CHARLESTON is a dream come true”, said O’MALLEY.

SAGA CEO ED CHRISTIAN added, “PAUL’s world-class reputation and experience, coupled with his love for CHARLESTON, made this a perfect fit for us and our outstanding team in CHARLESTON.”