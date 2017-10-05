BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER morning show producer PATRICK KNIGHT has added MD stripes for the station, effective immediately. KNIGHT, in addition to producing the morning show, also handles part of the imaging work for KYGO. Congratulate KNIGHT here.

“I arrived at KYGO one year ago, and PATRICK quickly showed himself to be a multi-tool player that I could depend on,” said KYGO PD JOHN E. KAGE. “In addition to producing the morning show and handling part of our imaging, he proved to be a valuable asset in the music. He understands the Country lifestyle, the timing of records as it pertains to the audience, the history of artists, and having helped me with interviews and backstage events, he also has earned the respect of the labels for his professionalism.” Added KNIGHT, “To be named Music Director at a legendary station like 98.5 KYGO is truly an amazing honor and a privilege. I’ve been blessed to learn from and be around some of the best in the business, like GREGG SWEDBERG, EDDIE HASKELL, and my current PD, JOHN E. KAGE. I can’t thank KAGE enough for not only believing in me, but trusting me with this position, and I’ve had a blast learning from him since he started here last year.”