Indie-pop/electronic artist, Parker Matthews released his stimulating song “Lost With You,” a shimmering pop track with subtle, yet potent emotional nuances. Parker Matthews fearlessly displays his vulnerability towards the uncertainty of falling in love and the importance of taking chances. “Lost With You” is now available to stream or download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Memorable synths and attentive songwriting combined with Matthews’ dynamic vocals create the ideal formula for pop music perfection. Co-written and produced with Darren Ivory, the track constitutes the message of human connection and the rewarding experience of embracing who you are, despite what others may think. Matthews explains, “this song is about finding someone and immersing yourself into this crazy world with them. To get lost with them and live an incredible adventure with them by your side.” This message of hope is displayed in the lyrics, “don’t ever let me go, your soul is hurting, I know, forget the time let’s start slow, I want to get lost with you/ let the energy take over, and the space will start to fade, take the lead, be my composer, with you I never feel afraid.”

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Parker Matthews first felt the tug of his life’s calling as a child while watching Whitney Houston’s iconic 1994 Grammy Awards performance. Gaining inspiration from Houston’s tone and presence, he began his journey by developing a sound of his own and quickly found solace in the world of music. “There was a point in my life, when I was younger, that I wanted to end my life because I was so unhappy and thought rock bottom was my crippling reality,” Matthews explains. “Singing is me telling my story, releasing my pain and the fuel that keeps me alive.” Matthews hopes he can motivate and connect with his audience through his story and poignant lyrics. “I want to really help people realize that it does get better. You as a person have the power to change your life, to choose to be happy, and to make the right choice on what path to lead.” He now emerges as an advocate for suicide prevention and anti-bullying by supporting organizations such as The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and LGBTQ+, while spreading positivity and fortitude through his music and lyrics.

A heart-stirring work of pop fueled from an emotional past, Parker Matthews’ latest single creates the perfect outlet to let loose and sing your heart out. Keep up with Parker Matthews as he continues to release more content by downloading or streaming “Lost With You” on digital music outlets worldwide.