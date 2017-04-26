Pandora Livestreams Stagecoach

PANDORA has partnered with GOLDENVOICE to host an exclusive audio livestream of performances from the STAGECOACH COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL, taking place FRIDAY, APRIL 28th through SUNDAY, APRIL 30th at EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA. Performances and artists interviews will be available throughout the festival at pandora.com/stagecoachfestival. The station will be co-hosted by PANDORA’s Country, Rock, and Americana curators, RACHEL WHITNEY and ERIC SHEA.

PANDORA Chief Marketing Officer NICK BARTLE commented, “Partnering with GOLDENVOICE to livestream one of Country’s biggest events allows us to connect our listeners with this year’s amazing lineup of talent at STAGECOACH for three days of exclusive live performances and content.”

PANDORA’s audio livestream will feature the following performances:

FRIDAY: DIERKS BENTLEY, COLE SWINDELL, RANDY HOUSER, JON PARDI, MADDIE & TAE, ELLE KING, RANDY ROGERS BAND, SON VOLT, WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN, JUSTIN TOWNES EARL, ANDERSON EAST, DYLAN SCOTT, RYAN HURD, QUIET LIFE, and BAILEY BRYAN.

SATURDAY: BRETT ELDREDGE, KIP MOORE, WILLIE NELSON AND FAMILY, MAREN MORRIS, DAN + SHAY, JAMEY JOHNSON, MARGO PRICE, TUCKER BEATHARD, NIKKI LANE, ROBERT ELLIS, BRENT COBB, JOHN DOE, TRAVELLER, JONATHAN TYLER, BROOKE EDEN, THE WALCOTTS, RUSTON KELLY, AARON LEE TASJAN, BLACK PISTOL FIRE, and JACKIE LEE.

SUNDAY: THOMAS RHETT, TYLER FARR, CAM, COWBOY JUNKIES, THE CADILLAC THREE, WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE, TERRY ALLEN, STEEP CANYON RANGERS, CODY JOHNSON, LUKE COMBS, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, LANCO, LEVI HUMMON, COURTNEY COLE, DREW HOLCOMB & NEIGHBORS, and DAN LAUS.

PANDORA’s STAGECOACH STATION features a road trip playlist inspired by the festival. Replays and interactive playlists with select performances will be available from FRIDAY, MAY 5th through FRIDAY, JUNE 30th.