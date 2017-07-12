Women will be rocking the stage at the famed Camel club in Richmond, VA on Friday, July 28 as the critically acclaimed Letters From The Fire will be joining forces with rising stars Palaceburn for a night of sheer “femme metal”.

Palaceburn, who hail from Philadelphia and feature the highly-acclaimed lead singer Meredith Bell, has been receiving national recognition since their 2013 debut EP The Awakening. They quickly became a household name in 2015 with their sophomore EP Curses, which quickly led to them sharing the stage with such bands as Nonpoint, Suicidal Tendencies, Death Grips, Candiria and Letlive.

Palaceburn has continued their success, recently opening up for Sevendust, Trivium and Like a Storm and is currently working on their full-length album.

“As a Richmond native, it’s always exciting to come back to play my hometown with my Philly brothers. But what’s more exciting is that we get to share the stage with a band I’ve come to know and love over these past few months – Letters From The Fire,” said Meredith Bell, lead vocalist for Palaceburn. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with another female fronted band… so we can show them how Richmond gets down.”

The Letters From The Fire with Palaceburn and guests Alluvion show is all ages and tickets are $12. Doors open at 8 PM. Tickets can be purchased at squareup.com/store/palaceburn/item/letters-from-the-fire-w-palaceburn.

The Camel is located at1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia. For more information, call (804) 353-4901 or visit http://www.thecamel.org/event/1468918-letters-from-fire-richmond/.

For more information on Palaceburn, visit www.palaceburnmusic.com.