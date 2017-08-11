Oriel Poole has dropped her debut EP, Sunday, charged with themes of personal inspiration and the pursuit of inner desires. Throughout each track, her unique vocal tone shines through, helping to express her deepest thoughts and emphasize her personal experiences. Her first full offering to the world, Sunday is now available to download or stream worldwide from your favorite digital source.

Oriel truly believes in her path as a vocalist, along with her lyrics and themes, have the ability to inspire others to forge their own path when it might not be the sound thing to do. An accomplished production designer in her own right, Oriel bucked the safety of a blossoming career to follow her passion as a musician. Sunday is the culmination of years of hard work, doubt, stress and accomplishment, all of which are present in the music and lyrics of the songs. Produced by Max Savage, each track on the EP is unique but they all have an underlying thread of being soulful, passionate and full of retro synth that engages the listener. When asked about the importance of Sunday as a piece of work and a theme, she responded, “Sunday is the day that I was born, literally and figuratively. It is the day I embrace my calling, release the barriers, and step into this world as an artist.”

A dual citizen, Oriel was born in Bristol, England, and moved to Connecticut with her family at the age of eight. After attending both ASU and Drexel, she had began to build a career as a production designer leading up to the economic crash of 2008. As things would unfold in the aftermath, she took that time to reflect and decided to pursue her passion as a musician full-time. “It’s crazy, but I feel like the economic climate back in 2008 gave rise to the art form I felt most deeply connected to. If it wasn’t for a challenging couple of years post college, I would have never given music a realistic consideration, but I am so grateful I did,” she said. Now residing in Los Angeles, she has been no stranger to the local scene performing around town, as well as being featured on tracks with downtempo producer Thriftworks, and electro-band Lotus.

As her first fully realized piece of work, Sunday sets the stage for Oriel Poole to break through. Download or Stream the EP from your favorite digital source now and keep up with Oriel by visiting OrielPoole.com.