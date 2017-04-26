Orange Amplification is proud to announce they are sponsoring the 2017 DesertFest, the UK’s premier independent Stoner Rock, Doom, Psych and Sludge music festival. Now in its six year and spanning five major venues in the heart of London, the festival will take place on Friday 28th April to Sunday 30th April 2017.

Orange Ambassadors appearing over the festival weekend include: –

Friday 28th: The Underworld, Vodun

Saturday 29th: Headliners at The Electric Ballroom, Turbonegro

Saturday 29th: Headliners at The Devonshire Arms, Chron Goblin

Sunday 30th: Headliners at The Roundhouse, Sleep

Sunday 30th: The Roundhouse, Wolves in the Throne Room

Sunday 30th: Underworld, Hark

To find out more about Orange Amplification, its products and its artists please go to https://orangeamps.com.