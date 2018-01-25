Orange Amplification is excited to launch the new Crush Mini improving the amp’s sound and usability compared to its predecessor the Micro Crush. The combination of battery saving features, wood and orange tolex construction, “Pics Only” inspired 1970s design and an all analogue approach to tone makes this the best specified mini-combo for the musician on-the-go.

The top panel has been completely redesigned, bringing in the familiar shape control from its bigger brothers. The gain, shape and volume controls can be used to push the gain stage and create “real” sounding crunch and high gain, while the shape allows you to sculpt thick mids through to scooped metal tones.

The new 8 Ohm Speaker Output of the Crush Mini really opens up this amplifier’s capability allowing it to be plugged into a cabinet including Orange’s largest guitar cabinet, the PPC412. The Headphone Output permits the speaker output to be disengaged making it a great choice for silent practice. The Crush Mini also features Aux-in letting users play along to their music, and sees the return of the built-in Chromatic Tuner making it the perfect portable practice rig.

Check it out at the Orange Amplification booth #4644, Hall D where all the other Orange products can also be seen. https://orangeamps.com/