Orange Amplification is delighted to present the Brent Hinds Terror, designed in collaboration with the guitarist and vocalist of the multi-award winning band M astodon . The latest Terror amp has its own distinctive voice and character, features styling based on the tribal imagery of Brent ’s facial tattoo and is completed by his signature.

The new Brent Hinds Terror features two channels and a new gain structure that give the latest Terror amp a completely individual nature and personality. The single-control natural channel has been redesigned to have more bottom-end yet retaining the finely balanced and highly playable character of the Terror series. The sensitivity of the new gain structure is far higher compared to previous Terrors, brightening up sound at lower levels and fattening it up the more it is dialed in.

The power switching options of the Brent Hinds Terror offers 0.5, 1, 7 or 15 Watts, making it perfect for bedroom, studio and stage. For the best possible tone and durability, the new amp uses the same beefy transformers as the rest of the Terror family to take advantage of the EL84 output. This gives players warm valve compression and saturation at neighbour friendly levels.

This amp personifies all Brent’s uniqueness, both stylistically and tonally. Check it out at the Orange Amplification booth #4644, Hall D, where all the other Orange products can also be seen. https://orangeamps.com/