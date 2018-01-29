Orange Amplification has been at the forefront of cabinet design for the past 50 years, with the P PC412 becoming an industry standard.

Designed to provide the “Orange Sound” in a lightweight, portable cabinet, the new P PC212V is Orange’s first vertical cabinet. Using 50 years of experience in cabinet design, the PPC212V combines 15mm Birch Plywood and an open back design to reduce weight, without compromising on tone or durability. The new cabinet uses Celestion Neo Creamback speakers providing a clear and defined sound.

Finished in Orange’s legendary livery the PPC212V is the ideal companion to the Orange Terror range, providing performers with the perfect sounding cabinet whilst having the benefit of a smaller stage footprint. The cab is significantly lighter than the PPC212 and capable of handling up to 120 Watts of power.

Check it out at the Orange Amplification booth #4644, Hall D where all the other Orange products can also be seen. https://orangeamps.com/