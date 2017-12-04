For the fifth year running Orange Amplification is delighted to reveal it is once again granting holiday season wishes to everyone worldwide.

Previous years have seen lucky winners receive more than $10,000 worth of gear including amps, combos, cabs, headphones and more. Orange is continuing the tradition again this year by offering everything from the current Orange Product range, giving you the chance to win a truly exceptional prize.

Contestants can enter this FREE giveaway by sharing their wish with Cliff Cooper, Orange’s Founder and CEO on their Facebook page by liking, commenting or sharing any #wishgranted post – every action increases your chances! Plus, entrants can double their chances by sharing their wish on orangeamps.com. All wishes must be posted between 1st and 24th December (11.59pm GMT) 2017.

Orange will be announcing the winners on their Facebook page on 25th December, 12PM GMT 2017 so be sure to Like and Follow their page to be notified if you win. Winners will discover whether their dream has come true on Christmas Day.

This year, as an extra bonus, Orange’s online Beginner Rock Guitar Course is FREE throughout December. Signing up will give you unlimited free access to learn the guitar at your own pace which includes video, quizzes and online help from qualified teachers. It’s worth signing up now even if you plan learning guitar in the new year to take advantage of the FREE offer!

Orange, ‘Where the Magic Happens®’. Check out the 2017 Orange Christmas Wish video here https://youtu.be/bWYnL2t-j3w.

Good fortune to all who enter.