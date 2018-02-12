Orange Amplification, celebrates its golden anniversary 1968 – 2018: fifty years of dedication to British tone, half a century of pioneering technology and five decades of original thinking. Over the last half-century the company has seized every opportunity to innovate whilst remaining true to its identity, its distinctive sound, striking visual appearance and user friendly quality equipment.

CEO and Founder, Cliff Cooper said, “I am proud of Orange. We took a small idea and grew it into a global leading brand. We have stayed current and relevant, retained that personal touch and remained true to our identity. Today, Orange is renowned for its state of the art products and has been honoured by winning the Queens Award for Industry and Enterprise three times ”.

Some of the world’s greatest musicians including Jimmy Page, Prince, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Oasis, Mastodon, Madonna, Jim Root, Billy Gibbons, Geddy Lee, Glenn Hughes have stood in front of Orange’s iconic amps.

Since the company was founded in 1968, they have produced some of the world’s most remarkable amplifiers for guitarists and bassists. The last three decades have seen the emergence of the much-loved British made AD and Rockerverb series and the introduction of the groundbreaking Terror, Crush and Crush Pro series further expanding Orange’s audience.

To mark its golden anniversary, Orange is celebrating throughout the year. Launching new innovative products and commemorative merchandise, along with videos covering rare amplifiers, interviews with key staff (past and present) and further content centered around its fifty year history. To keep informed about the latest news visit Orange’s Facebook, Orange Blog, its YouTube Channel or subscribe to the Orange Newsletter.

To find out more about Orange, its history and products go to https://orangeamps.com and check out the 50th Anniversary video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYpIi3H-pEg.