RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES EVP and OPRY ENTERTAINMENT President STEVE BUCHANAN has announced his retirement, effective in JUNE of this year. A 33-year company vet, BUCHANAN started as Dir./Marketing for the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM in 1985, later rising to OPRY ENTERTAINMENT in 1998, then adding EVP stripes for RYMAN HOSPITALITY in 2013. BUCHANAN’s time with the RYMAN was especially impactful, as he oversaw the multi-million dollar renovation of this historic property, which has since become one the most prestigious music venues in AMERICA.

BUCHANAN also served as Executive Producer of the show “NASHVILLE,” a fictional, sometimes-realistic depiction of the Country music industry, in addition to numerous other television projects, including celebrations of the GRAND OLE OPRY’s 75th and 80th celebrations. Though non-specific about his immediate future plans, BUCHANAN told the TENNESSEAN he’s looking at developing film and TV projects. There’s no word yet on plans for his successor.