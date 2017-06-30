ONEREPUBLIC’s RYAN TEDDER, with producer T BONE BURNETT, releases the gospel-inflected rallying cry, “Truth To Power,” today on MOSLEY MUSIC/INTERSCOPE RECORDS, featured in the PARAMOUNT PICTURES/ PARTICIPANT MEDIA film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power,” in theatres JULY 28th. It’s the follow-up to AL GORE’s 2007 documentary about global warning which earned MELISSA ETHERIDGE an ACADEMY AWARD for Best Original Song, “I Need To Wake Up.”

“Ten years later we are still talking about climate change,” TEDDER said. “Former VP AL GORE has again made a film that inspires one to get involved and do something for our planet. It was an honor to create a song with the legendary T BONE BURNETT that speaks to the theme of this movie that the ‘truth’ leads to ‘power’ when it comes to standing up and helping to create change.”

“Music can often move us in ways that words alone cannot,” GORE said. “RYAN TEDDER and T BONE BURNETT have written and produced a beautiful and powerfully inspiring song about how the truth about manmade climate change is itself turning into the power humanity needs to solve the crisis our world is facing — with courage, conviction, and faith in one another. I am so grateful that these two great artists were able to capture what MAHATMA GHANDI called ‘truth-force’ in their incredible and moving song, ‘Truth to Power.’ It’s an instant classic and, for me, has been an earworm since I first heard RYAN sing it.”

“Genesis 2:15 says that ‘The Lord GOD took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it,” T BONE BURNETT said. “As a Christian, I have to say that our withdrawal from the PARIS ACCORD is tantamount to taking an ax to the Tree of Life and an outright rejection of GOD’s Word. If you care for our beautiful blue planet, this film makes obvious the actual, catastrophic effects of climate change. I pray this film will open the eyes of my brothers and sisters who have been deceived into believing that the reality of rising temperatures, mega storms, droughts, glaciers melting, and water rushing into the streets of our cities is a hoax. This is wickedness in high places and evidence of a death wish.”

ONE REPUBLIC will reportedly debut the song during their opening set on U2’s The Joshua Tree tour, the final U.S. date until SEPTEMBER, at CLEVELAND’s FIRSTENERGY STADIUM on SATURDAY night, followed by their summer-long 2017 HONDA CIVIC TOUR with FITZ & THE TANTRUMS and JAMES ARTHUR. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found at www.onerepublic.com.