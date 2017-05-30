CMA AWARD, ACM AWARD, and GRAMMY AWARD winner OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN is postponing her JUNE tour dates in the U.S. and CANADA in order to battle cancer, according to a report from FOX NEWS . NEWTON-JOHN shared with FOX NEWS that back pain initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert dates, and the pain turned out to be breast cancer that has spread to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN CANCER WELLNESS AND RESEARCH CENTRE in MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA,” NEWTON-JOHN shared with FOX NEWS. She first fought and won a battle with breast cancer in 1992, and 20 years later, she launched the OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN WELLNESS AND RESEARCH CENTRE in AUSTRALIA. NEWTON-JOHN will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy.