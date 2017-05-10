iHEARTMEDIA has named NEVADA/CENTRAL CALIFORNIA SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBEAUGH Regional SVP/Programming for DENVER, effective immediately. A 20-year radio vet, TURNBEAUGH will relocate from LAS VEGAS to DENVER, and will work with on-air personalities and PDs from the 26 radio station brands in iHEARTMEDIA’s DENVER region to oversee on-air content and music programming.

“As a DENVER native, JOJO has a great understanding of the legendary brands that encompass the DENVER region and our greatest asset: the people who operate them,” said DENVER Pres. TIM HAGER. “A job of this scope comes with great responsibility and I know JOJO is the leader we need for this vital role.”

“I am thrilled to return home and work with iHEARTMEDIA’s iconic brands in DENVER,” said TURNBEAUGH. “I am very excited to work with the great team of leaders already in the region and give back to the listeners and community of my hometown.” No word yet on a successor for his NEVADA/CENTRAL CALIFORNIA RVP role, or his additional duties programming Country KWNR/Las Vegas.