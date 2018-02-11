The Yampa Valley Choral Society Presents: The Choral Event of the Year!

Obscuri Lateris Illuminati The Dark Side Illuminated a requiem mass from The Dark Side of the Moon by Joseph Peter Becker, Sunday, May 27, The Steamboat Christian Center, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, TICKETS: $35.00

This new work by composer, Joseph Peter Becker, engages the secular wisdom of Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side of the Moon in a dialogue with the wisdom of Holy Scripture—sometimes in harmony, sometimes in tension, and always with spirited agility.

This concert will feature the Steamboat Chamber Singers, who sing under the direction of Christel Houston; American Floyd, Kansas City, one of the best Pink Floyd Tribute Bands in the United States, and Soprano, Nicole Lopez-Hagan; and will be directed by the composer, Joseph Peter Becker.

The Steamboat Chamber Singers can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Qnr09HKYuP4

American Floyd, Kansas City, can be seen here: https://pinkfloydkc.com/

Nicole Lopez-Hagan can be heard here: https://soundcloud.com/nicole-lopez-hagan

To interview the composer, email Dr. Becker here: josephpeterbecker@gmail.com

To hear excerpts from the demo (with virtual singers, come to the concert to hear the real thing), click here: https://soundcloud.com/yampa-valley-choral-society

The entire work, with real-time English translation, (again with virtual singers) can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/200914544 This is a private video, and the password is, “requiem.”

You don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime performance. Tickets are expected to go quickly, so get yours today!

Tickets may be purchased here: http://www.yampavalleychoralsociety.org/news

For more information, contact Sharon Smith here: info@yampavalleychoralsociety.org

Become a Sponsor

If you would like to sponsor this concert, you will be named in the program, and you will receive complimentary tickets, corresponding to your gift. For more information, contact Sharon Smith at: info@yampavalleychoralsociety.org. The Yampa Valley Choral Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. PO Box 771067, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.