Following TONIGHT’s (4/6) “SING ME BACK HOME: THE MUSIC OF MERLE HAGGARD” tribute show, HAGGARD’s son, BEN, and HAGGARD’s band, THE STRANGERS, will continue the party at NUDIE’S HONKY TONK on Broadway in NASHVILLE.

The “MERLE HAGGARD TAKEOVER” party will kick off at 11:30p (CT) adn is free and open to the public. TODAY (4/6) marks what would have been HAGGARD’s 80th birthday and is the first anniversary of his death.

“We’re honored that NUDIE’S is the official venue for the MERLE HAGGARD tribute concert after-party,” said NUDIE’S HONKY TONK owner BILL MILLER. “In addition to members of MERLE’s family and friends, son BEN HAGGARD will be performing with his dad’s band, THE STRANGERS.”

The “SING ME BACK HOME: THE MUSIC OF MERLE HAGGARD” tribute show will be held TONIGHT (4/6) at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE and is set to feature performances from WILLIE NELSON, KENNY CHESNEY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, TOBY KEITH, RONNIE DUNN, JAMEY JOHNSON, KEITH RICHARDS, and many more.