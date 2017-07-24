NRG MEDIA has appointed MATT DERRICK as head of its OMAHA FM Operations team. Previously, DERRICK was SVPP/Regional Programming Manager and SVPP for iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH. DERRICK will oversee Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9) and Adult Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG).

“I’m thrilled to join the NRG MEDIA team,” DERRICK said. “They’ve placed a high value on building great brands with strong talent and they understand the importance of excellent community engagement. I look forward to the opportunity to work in a world-class broadcast facility with an outstanding opportunity for growth.”

“Derrick is a standout in the industry,” NRG MEDIA GM ANDY RUBACK said. “We work hard to be a destination company and because of that, NRG MEDIA is fortunate to be able to attract talented people like MATT. We are very excited for Matt to join our team and look forward to our continued success.”