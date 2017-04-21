Indie-rock band, Northern National released their new single, “MoneyBlind” featuring captivating guitar riffs, effortlessly intertwined with the mesmerizing vocals that incite listeners from the beginning. The first song co-written by the band as a whole, “MoneyBlind” showcases a unique blend of feel good beach vibes that move into a heavier, alternative rock energy allowing it to speak for itself. The single is now available for download or streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Produced by Dan Stringer (X Ambassadors, Johnny Stimson), mastered by John Davis (Lana Del Ray, U2, Royal Bloods), and recorded over a four-day span at Drive 35 Productions, “MoneyBlind” comes together placidly, speaking for itself, and represents exactly what it’s like to see Northern National perform live. The meaning behind “MoneyBlind” is just as captivating as the song itself. It tells the story of the pursuit of success, getting caught up in the chase, forgetting about the most important things in life, and finding yourself alone in your accomplishments. “To us, it’s a warning and reminder that however much success we achieve – to not sacrifice the people, morals, and loved ones that matter in your life to achieve that success,” the band explains. “The road might be slower, but it’ll be worth it in the end. Don’t be ‘MoneyBlind.’”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Northern National was originally formed by pianist and lyricist, Michael Kanne and vocalist, Michael Rossi. In 2016, the band secured their official line up as the five-person band with the additions of drummer, Anthony Comas, bassist, Dylan Greene, and lead guitarist, Andrew Supulski. All coming from different backgrounds, each musician brings different influences to the table, making for a unique and fresh approach to alternative rock. Recently embracing a southern alternative rock vibe, Northern National is a versatile band that can write soul and pop tunes, and can just as easily flip the switch and dive deeper in the rock spectrum when needed, keeping listeners intrigued with what they’ll do next.

“MoneyBlind” is a gripping single perfect for easy listening while depicting a meaningful story drizzled with memorable lyrics and an unforgettable hook that keeps the listeners captivated and singing along. It’s the perfect blend of southern, indie, and alternative-rock. Download or stream the single on digital music platforms worldwide and follow Northern National by visiting NorthernNationalMusic.com.