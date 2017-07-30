After recent successful “Tears Flowing The Sky” album release electronic artist Nördfriend is not taking vacation and scheduled to drop new single this August. The single called “White Chocolate Mountain” and expected to be available online on 7th of August worldwide. New track continues “Tears Flowing The Sky” album era, being a bright loud addition. The artwork for the single is still keeping in secret, but Nördfriend shares with us the first intriguing picture, what makes mermaids (fanbase name) hold their breath already.