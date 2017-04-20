Congratulations are in order for our friends at RECORDS, the independent record label partnership between BARRY WEISS and SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING, who scored some sky-high promotion right in the heart of NEW YORK’s WALL STREET business district.

Hundreds of thousands of people who passed by ONE LIBERTY PLAZA and the offices of NASDAQ got quite an eyeful in the form of a massive, multi-story ad promoting the upcoming release of NOAH CYRUS’ album NC-17, and the current single “Stay Together” (impacting Pop Radio 4/25).