NOAH CALLAHAN-BEVER has been appointed EVP/Brand Strategy & Content for DEF JAM RECORDINGS by incoming CEO PAUL ROSENBERG. CALLAHAN-BEVER joins after an eleven year run as Editor-in-Chief/Chief Content Officer of COMPLEX. He will be based out of DEF JAM’s NEW YORK office.

“I’ve worked with NOAH for nearly 20 years in his various capacities with different companies as writer, editor and CCO,” said ROSENBERG. “Throughout that time NOAH has demonstrated an incredible ability to create, innovate and connect with audiences. I’m especially excited to have NOAH and his skill set become a part of the future of DEF JAM as we begin to reimagine the label’s platform, further develop the brand and realize our plan to connect with fans in previously unimagined ways.”

“Growing up, I knew that I could, with steadfast confidence, buy any record with the DEF JAM logo on it,” said CALLAHAN-BEVER. “So to be gifted the chance to help PAUL ROSENBERG — who I consider myself extremely lucky to have collaborated with, and learned from, for going on 20 years now—redefine and reassert that superlative brand identity for a new generation of listeners is a dream come true. DEF JAM has a tremendous roster, and a very talented staff, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to work with both.”